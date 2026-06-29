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Haryana, Rajasthan sign MoU to implement 1994 Yamuna water agreement

After the agreement, Rajasthan will get its due water through an underground water pipeline from Hathini Kund barrage during monsoon months.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRajasthanHaryanaYamuna RiverNayab Singh Saini

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