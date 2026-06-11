Haryana school teacher suspended after her video at Cockroach Janta Party protest goes viral

<p>A government school guest teacher from Haryana was suspended after she participated in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Cockroach%20Janta%20Party">Cockroach Janta Party</a> (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 6. </p><p>Sulekha Dal was placed under suspension with immediate effect on June 8 after based on an order issued by the District Elementary Education Officer of Rohtak on Wednesday. Although, the reason for her suspension was not specified. The suspension order came after a video clip, featuring Dalal speaking during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar, had gone viral.</p><p>"This is a fight. This time it is a fight of 'do or die'. Now, the mother of the cockroach has stepped into the field. We are not part of any group; we are with our children. A mother is the mother of the entire nation," Dalal said in the purported video clip.</p>.Cockroach Janta Party to launch multi-city protests from June 11 demanding Pradhan's resignation.<p>When asked about her suspension, Dalal said she did not know the reason for it.</p><p>"I have been working for the past several years. I was not aware that one cannot go there (to be part of the protest). I feel that at least before suspending me, I should have been informed about the reason for it," she said.</p><p>The teacher said that her graduate son had appeared in one of the recruitment exams in which alleged irregularities took place, and that she was affected by it.</p><p>"I went there (to the protest) only as a concerned mother. What I conveyed was a mother's pain. I am not associated with any party or group; nor had I gone to join anyone," she added.</p>