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Haryana school teacher suspended after her video at Cockroach Janta Party protest goes viral

When asked about her suspension, the teacher said she did not know the reason for it.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:07 IST
DelhiIndiaJantar MantarHaryanaCockroach Janta Party

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