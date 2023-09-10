Haryana student death: Police recover suicide note blaming school, says he was 'harassed'

The 16-year-old, in his suicide note, wrote, “The atmosphere is not good here and I am harassed. Teachers don't teach and all are busy trying to make money illegally. It is not possible for everyone to become an officer. I asked everyone to take me out of the school but to no avail. My friends also cheated on me. I am so fed up and cannot take it anymore."

The class 11 student on Friday killed self by jumping from the balcony of his hostel room on the third floor of the building in the early hours of the day, police said.