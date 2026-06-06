Haryana Youth Congress protesting over NEET paper leak greeted with water cannons

<p>Kurukshetra: Water cannons were used to stop the Haryana Youth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress </a>protesters who attempted to gherao the chief minister's residence here on Saturday as they demanded the resignation of the Union education minister.</p><p>Congress leaders and workers gathered at a vacant plot near the chief minister's residence around noon and, following a public meeting, marched towards it to protest the alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neet">NEET </a>paper leak.</p>.<p>The Youth Congress sought the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for the establishment of a transparent, fair and error-free examination system to protect the interests of students.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda accused the BJP government of repeatedly betraying the country's youth through recurring paper leak scandals.</p><p>Later, he said in a post on X, "We, along with thousands of young comrades, laid siege to the chief minister's residence against the NEET paper leak, irregularities in examinations, and the injustices being meted out to the youth in recruitment processes, and offered ourselves for collective arrest."</p><p>"We will fight this battle for justice for the youth with full strength from the streets to Parliament. After Kurukshetra, this struggle will be taken forward further in Panipat on June 12," he added.</p><p>Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib said Youth Congress workers, whom Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has described as "sher" (lions), would continue to hold peaceful protests across the country until Pradhan is removed from the office by the prime minister.</p><p>As the demonstrators approached the barricades and attempted to climb over them, police personnel intervened, leading to scuffles between the two sides, according to officials.</p><p>Water cannons were used, and several demonstrators were taken into custody.</p>.'Not right to mock them as cockroaches': Uddhav Thackeray backs CJP protest .<p>Congress leaders alleged that the police also used canes in "unwarranted" action intended to suppress a peaceful democratic protest.</p><p>"The land of Kurukshetra bears witness: whether you wield lathis or water cannons, the voice for the youth's rights will no longer be silenced," Chib wrote in a social media post.</p><p>Authorities detained several senior Congress leaders, including Hooda, Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, Shahabad MLA Ram Karan Kala, former MP Kailasho Saini, Chib, Haryana Youth Congress President Nishit Kataria and Pehowa MLA Mandeep Singh Chatha.</p><p>The leaders were briefly taken into custody and released approximately 15 minutes later on the orders of the duty magistrate, officials said.</p><p>Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar said more than 20 Congress leaders and workers were detained as a precautionary measure and released shortly thereafter.</p><p>Earlier, the Haryana Youth Congress president, while addressing a press conference, accused the government of failing to safeguard the future of students.</p><p>He said repeated incidents of paper leaks were undermining the hard work, aspirations and confidence of lakhs of candidates preparing for competitive examinations.</p><p>Ahead of the protest, the district administration tightened security around the chief minister's residence with multiple layers of barricading and deployment of additional police personnel.</p>