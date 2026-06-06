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Haryana Youth Congress protesting over NEET paper leak greeted with water cannons

Congress leaders and workers gathered at a vacant plot near the chief minister's residence demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:12 IST
CongressIndiaNEETHaryanaDharmendra Pradhan

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