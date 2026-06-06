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Haryana's infant mortality rate falls to 24 deaths per 1,000 live births, matches national average

Over the last decade, Haryana has reduced its IMR from 41 to 24 per 1,000 live births, reflecting sustained improvements in public health services and healthcare access.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsHaryanainfant mortality

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