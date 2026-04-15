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'He went to work, was deceived into joining army': Grieving father awaits son's body from Russia

Anshu's case is not isolated, as the bodies of three more youths from Haryana who faced the same fate have recently been returned to India.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsHaryanaRussia-Ukraine Conflict

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