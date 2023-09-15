Home
Haryana

I-T dept conducts raids in offices of several builders in NCR, Haryana, Punjab

The searches began at 6 am and continued till late Friday evening in which the I-T department confiscated some documents, the official said.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 16:35 IST

Follow Us

Income Tax department on Friday launched raids in offices and other premises of several builders in Gurugram and other cities, a department official said.

The I-T department is conducting searches at 28 places belonging to builders accused of tax evasion, the official said.

Apart from Gurugram, the raids were conducted in Chandigarh, Karnal, Delhi, Ludhiana and Rewari, the official said.

The searches began at 6 am and continued till late Friday evening in which the I-T department confiscated some documents, the official said.

In Gurugram, CRPF personnel were deployed outside the locations where raids were being carried out.

Published 15 September 2023
