Khattar takes dig at Haryana Congress' organisational structure, 'infighting' among leaders

Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda recently denied any infighting within the state Congress unit. To a question if any issues of infighting were found when AICC coordinators and state coordinators held talks with party workers and leaders for feedback on the restructuring of the state unit, Hooda said, “There is no groupism. The Congress is united.”

The entire process to establish a complete organisational structure in the state unit of the Congress party will be completed in the next five to six months, Deepak Babaria, the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Haryana, had said in August.