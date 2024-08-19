Kidnapped & assaulted for 7 months, alleges dental student at Rohtak medical college

A student from Rohtak's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) has claimed that a resident doctor of the anatomy department abducted and assaulted her.

The police have arrested the accused and filed a case.

According to a report by India Today, Virendra Singh, Rohtak's Deputy Superintendent of Police told the publication that a first-year BDS student from PGIMS had filed a complaint on Sunday night and alleged that she was abducted and assaulted.

On August 16, according to the student's complaint, one of the resident doctors took her to Ambala and then Chandigarh, assaulting her in both places.

According to the publication, no evidence of sexual harassment or rape has been found till now -- neither from the currently ongoing probe, nor from the victim's claims.

A video of the girl showing injuries due to the assault has been making rounds on social media.