Kidnapped & assaulted for 7 months, alleges dental student at Rohtak medical college

A student from Rohtak's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) has claimed that a resident doctor of the anatomy department abducted and assaulted her.
The police have arrested the accused and filed a case.
According to a report by India Today, Virendra Singh, Rohtak's Deputy Superintendent of Police told the publication that a first-year BDS student from PGIMS had filed a complaint on Sunday night and alleged that she was abducted and assaulted.
On August 16, according to the student's complaint, one of the resident doctors took her to Ambala and then Chandigarh, assaulting her in both places.
According to the publication, no evidence of sexual harassment or rape has been found till now -- neither from the currently ongoing probe, nor from the victim's claims.
A video of the girl showing injuries due to the assault has been making rounds on social media.
The video which was posted on X had a caption which read, "Prachi, a first-year BDS student at PGI Rohtak, has been enduring severe harassment from Dr. Maninder Kaushik, a first-year MD postgraduate in the faculty. For the past seven months, he has persistently pursued her, coercing her into uncomfortable situations and subjecting her to both physical and emotional abuse."
"He has confiscated her belongings, harassed her, and issued threats to cut her attendance or bar her from exams if she doesn’t comply with his demands. This ongoing torment has caused her immense distress and jeopardized her academic future. Despite the report, no serious action has been taken against him. A thorough investigation is urgently needed! @RohtakPolice @DC_Rohtak, please intervene!"
(DH could not independently verify the video)
The news comes at a time when the country is outraged over the rape and murder of the doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar hospital.