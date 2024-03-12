Know more about Nayab Singh Saini, Khattar's successor as Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations and Nayab Singh Saini is set to be the next CM of Haryana.
Khattar resigned amid the rumors of the JJP-BJP split over seat-sharing disagreement in Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He is also likely to contest Lok Sabha polls.
Four to five JJP MLAs are also likely to join the BJP soon. The development came amidst speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Who is Nayab Singh Saini?
Nayab Singh Saini is a Lok Sabha member from BJP representing the Kurukshetra constituency and is from the OBC community.
He was appointed as the state president of Haryana BJP in October last year, as per Hindustan Times.
Saini embarked on his journey within the BJP back in 1996, initially serving within Haryana BJP organisational structure. Over the years, he ascended through the ranks, beginning with his collaboration alongside the state general secretary until 2000. Subsequently, he assumed the role of district general secretary of the BJP Youth Wing in Ambala in 2002, eventually taking over as district president in Ambala in 2005, as per the report.
He contested the 2010 Assembly election from Naraingarh constituency, but was defeated by Ramkishan Gurjar, as reported by India TV.
In 2014, he won the election and was made state minister of Haryana Government.
(Published 12 March 2024, 08:54 IST)