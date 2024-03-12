Know more about Nayab Singh Saini, Khattar's successor as Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations and Nayab Singh Saini is set to be the next CM of Haryana.

Khattar resigned amid the rumors of the JJP-BJP split over seat-sharing disagreement in Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He is also likely to contest Lok Sabha polls.

Four to five JJP MLAs are also likely to join the BJP soon. The development came amidst speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Who is Nayab Singh Saini?