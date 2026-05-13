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Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims firing incident outside residence of Diljit Dosanjh's manager in Karnal

Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said that a police team visited Kang's village, Gonder in Karnal, and as per preliminary investigation, nothing was recovered from the spot.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsLawrence BishnoiHaryanaDiljit DosanjhGunfireKarnal

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