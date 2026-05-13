Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims firing incident outside residence of Diljit Dosanjh's manager in Karnal

<p>A social media post allegedly linked to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawrence-bishnoi">Lawrence Bishnoi</a> gang has claimed a firing incident outside the residence of Punjabi actor-singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diljit-dosanjh#google_vignette">Diljit Dosanjh</a>'s manager in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a>'s Karnal.</p><p>The Haryana Police on Wednesday said it has not received any complaint from the manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, or his family. </p><p>Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said, "There is no information from the family side."</p><p>Narendra said that a police team visited Kang's village, Gonder in Karnal, and as per preliminary investigation, nothing was recovered from the spot.</p><p>In a social media post, Bishnoi's aides, Tyson Bishnoi, Arzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, purportedly took the responsibility for the alleged firing incident outside Kang's house in Gonder village. </p>.Maharashtra Congress MLA received death and extortion threat from Bishnoi gang associate: CLP leader.<p>Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that a few days ago, the BJP had asked Dosanjh to join the party, but he refused. </p><p>Harpal alleged that Dosanjh's manager was "attacked", and its responsibility was taken by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.</p><p>He said, "It shows that the BJP is trying to scare celebrities and businessmen by using gangsters. Its anti-Punjab face has been exposed."</p><p>Earlier in a post on X, the minister said, "The timeline is crystal clear for everyone to witness. BJP tells @diljitdosanjh to join them, which he publicly refuses. Days later, the Bishnoi gang attacks his manager's house to send a 'message'."</p><p>Cheema accused the BJP of obstructing every path to justice when it comes to Bishnoi. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>