Liquor businessman nabbed in Gurugram, let off on bail for pointing gun at boy

<p>Gurugram: Gurugram Police arrested a 35-year-old liquor businessman for allegedly pointing a revolver at a 12-year-old boy during an altercation between children playing football in a housing society park in the DLF Phase 3 area, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident was also captured on camera and footage of it uploaded on social media.</p>.<p>Police seized the licensed revolver of the businessman, Prateek Sachdeva, who was later released on bail.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident took place Tuesday around 5.30 pm in the Lagoon Apartments' park where some children were playing football.</p>.<p>An altercation broke out between children and one of them returned home and told his father about the fight.</p>.<p>The enraged man took his revolver, went to the park, and pointed his revolver at a 12-year-old boy, police said.</p>.<p>The video also showed Sachdeva's wife coming to the park and asking her husband to leave.</p>.<p>After the incident, the boy, scared, was sent to a relative's house, police said.</p>.<p>On the complaint of the boy's father, an FIR was registered against Sachdeva under sections of BNS and Arms Act at DLF Phase 3 Police Station.</p>.<p>"We arrested the accused liquor businessman and seized his licensed revolver. He was released on bail after he joined the investigation. A probe is underway," the officer said.</p>