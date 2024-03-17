Lok Sabha polls: Haryana to vote in one phase on May 25

The Lok Sabha elections in Haryana will be held in a single phase on May 25. Haryana has a total of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.
All of these ten seats will go for election on May 25 which will be the second last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
The state has around 1,98,34,602 eligible voters and the results thereby will be declared on June 4.
Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said from 2019 to 2024, more than 23 lakh new voters were added to the electoral rolls.
The final publication of the voters' list was done on January 22, 2024.
The number of voters in the 18 to 19 age group was over 3.63 lakh, while those in the 100 to 109 age group is 10,759, he said.
In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, BJP swept Haryana courting all the ten constituencies.
Other parties in the opposition like the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), experienced a significant setback as they were unable to secure any seats in the state in the last elections.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19.
The other six phases are on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19 and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.
(With PTI and DHNS inputs)
(Published 17 March 2024, 12:39 IST)