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Male cancer patient sexually abused in Haryana by three cops

The complainant alleged that the accused personnel mocked his illness and later committed an unnatural sexual act.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:09 IST
India NewsHaryanasexual assaultSITCancer Patientassualt

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