Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Man arrested for firing in air outside MGF Mall in Gurugram

After the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, the police registered an FIR at the DLF Phase 2 station and arrested the accused that same evening, the police said.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsCrimegurugramNCR

Follow us on :

Follow Us