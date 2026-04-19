Man arrested for firing in air outside MGF Mall in Gurugram

<p>Gurugram: Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing a shot in the air outside the MGF Mall in Gurugram, recovering a car and the weapon used in the crime, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Saturday morning when a car coming from inside the mall stopped at the exit gate, and the driver, Naveen Kumar, 39, a resident of Bas Mohalla in Delhi's Ghitorni, took out his hand from the vehicle and allegedly fired a shot into the air before fleeing the scene.</p>.<p>After the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, the police registered an FIR at the DLF Phase 2 station and arrested the accused that same evening, the police said.</p>.TCS Nashik row: Firm denies misconduct complaints, sets up oversight panel.<p>"Investigation revealed that the accused had left the Queen Club at the mall and subsequently carried out the shooting at the mall gate. Kumar, a Delhi and Gurugram-based property dealer, has been involved in minor disputes, and is currently being interrogated", a spokesperson of Gurugram police said. </p>