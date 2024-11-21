Man gets 7-year jail term for attacking police team in Gurugram

<p>Gurugram: A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for a fatal attack on a police team in 2022.</p>.<p>The court of Additional Session judge Saurabh Gupta convicted the man and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him.</p>.Allow work-from-home to half of staff: Gurugram administration to private companies.<p>On October 18, 2022, a team of Sector 17 crime unit got information regarding an accused, Mohit, absconding in a case of dacoity going from Bajghera towards Gurugram on a motorcycle, police said.</p>.<p>When the police team signalled Mohit to stop, he did not stop and hit the barricade, injuring a policeman. The accused also opened fire at the police team, they said, adding that Mohit got injured in retaliatory firing by police.</p>.<p>Mohit was arrested and an FIR registered against the accused at Bajghera police station.</p>