Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Man kills wife and four children in Gurugram, attempts suicide

A senior police officer said Nazim told police that the family did not wish to live.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 13:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 13:42 IST
India NewsCrimegurugramHaryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us