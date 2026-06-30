Man performs dangerous bonnet stunt on speeding SUV in Gurugram, probe launched

<p>A video showing a young man performing a dangerous stunt while sitting on the bonnet of a speeding black Mahindra Bolero on the service lane of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurugram">Gurugram</a>'s MG Road, opposite Sahara Mall, has gone viral on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation.</p>.<p>The incident took place on MG Road, known as one of Gurugram's most congested and sensitive areas.</p>.<p>In the video, it is seen that vehicle is speeding, with the driver driving recklessly while the young man sat on the bonnet without any safety measures.</p>.Viral video row: CCTV footage shows two Punjab cops visiting Gurugram hotel, say police.<p>Social media users expressed outrage, calling on the authorities to take strict legal action against those involved and to issue a traffic challan for the vehicle.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that the police are working to trace the vehicle's registration number based on the viral video.</p>.<p>"We are also examining footage from CCTV cameras at Sahara Mall and the surrounding areas to identify the vehicle's owner and the young man sitting on the bonnet," he added.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>