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Man performs dangerous bonnet stunt on speeding SUV in Gurugram, probe launched

A senior police officer said that the police are working to trace the vehicle's registration number based on the viral video.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsgurugramSUVCar Stunt

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