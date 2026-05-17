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Masked men attempt to break into Haryana Congress chief's house in Narnaul, FIR lodged

A group of four-five masked men scaled a boundary wall to enter the house from the rear side.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsCongressCrimeHaryana

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