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Massive fire in luxury apartment complex triggers protest by residents in Gurugram

The fire broke out in a luxury flat on Wednesday and two flats were completely destroyed.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 18:13 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 18:13 IST
India NewsgurugramFireapartment

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