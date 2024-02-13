Modi govt 'attacked' farmers with tear gas at Shambhu border, alleges farmer leader Pandher

Chandigarh: Farmer leaders on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government, claiming it "attacked" the protesters marching towards Delhi by lobbing teargas shells at them near Ambala, wounding 60 of them.

Farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells, some of them dropped by a drone, at two border points as they tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

Police hurled tear gas shells, and the protesters hurled stones, at the Shambhu border near Ambala. Tear gas was also used against protesters at the border between the two states in Haryana's Jind district.