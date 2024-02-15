Multani mitti, kites and jute bags come in handy as agitating farmers counter tear gas, police drones

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border have been using multani mitti (fullers earth), kites and wet jute bags to counter police's tear gas shelling at them during their 'Dilli Chalo' march.

For the past two days, thousands of farmers have fought pitched battles with security forces some 200 km (125 miles) north of Delhi after police stopped their "Dilli Chalo" march to the capital to demand the government provide higher prices for their crops.

Drones are being used by Haryana police to drop tear gas shells hindering farmers' movement to the national capital. Additionally, rubber bullets have been fired at the protestors at Shambhu border.