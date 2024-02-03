Murmu inaugurates Surajkund mela, welcomes participants from Tanzania

The fair, in which nearly 50 countries and various states are taking part, is being held from February 2 to 18 to showcase regional and international crafts and traditions. The president said the Surajkund International Crafts Mela is a celebration of our cultural diversity.

"This fair is a celebration of our tradition as well as innovation. It is an effective platform to connect our craftsmen with art lovers. This fair is both an art exhibition and a business centre," the president stated. This fair is a "Mahakumbh" of handicraftsmen from many countries, said Murmu, who also watched cultural performances on the occasion.

"I also extend a very warm welcome to participants from several other countries who are here to enrich this Mela. The presence of participants from Tanzania and other countries makes this mela truly international," she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Khattar said more than 1,000 stalls have been set up at the fair for the craftspersons participating from across India and abroad.

The fair attracts about 15-20 lakh visitors, Khattar said, adding that the Mela has become a symbol of Haryana's identity

During her speech, President Murmu said, "Art and crafts cut across borders and build bridges of understanding. Art and craft persons are creative ambassadors of humanity". "Painters create pictures through colours that look vibrant. Craftsmen create incredible shapes and forms out of various metals and solid materials like wood. Imaginative weavers create amazing beauty in textiles and garments," she said, while adding that such artisans have been both creators and protectors of India's civilization and culture.

Speaking about the fair, which is organised each year in Surajkund near the national capital, the President said that she has been told that the Centre and state government jointly organises this international mela. She praised all ministries and departments connected with this mela.

This annual fair has been successfully organised over the years, she noted.

Regarding Tanzania being a partner nation this year, she said, "I am happy to learn that Tanzania is partner country in this year's mela and extend my greetings to our friends from the nation who are taking part in the fair".

"I had the pleasure to hosting the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan in October last year... During our discussions, we agreed on the importance of expanding our cultural exchanges in future," she added.

"I am sure that the visitors to the mela will get a chance to experience the vibrant and colourful Tanzanian art and craft including wood carving, pottery and weaving," Murmu said.

"This is also a wonderful platform to showcase Tanzanian dance, music and cuisine in which we can also glimpse some Indian influence, thanks to the centuries of people-to-people contact between India and East african coast," she said.

About theme state Gujarat, the president said it is showcasing its unique culture and rich heritage through various art forms and handicrafts from the region. "Gujarat, the partner state of this year's fair, has a very rich art tradition and craftspersons from different regions of the state keep alive many arts like Patola, Rogan painting, Tangalia shawls and clothes. I have named only a few arts but all the arts are precious," she said, while appreciating the artists who take these forward. She also noted that North-Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation is the cultural partner at this year's mela.