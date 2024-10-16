Nayab Singh Saini chosen for Haryana Chief Minister post, to take oath on October 16
'We will again form the government in Haryana, the double-engine government will be here for 15 years. In the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, many development works were carried out in Haryana,' Shah added.
VIDEO | "Nayab Singh Saini has been elected as leader of the legislative party. We will again form the government in Haryana, the double-engine government will be here for 15 years. In the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, many development works were carried out in Haryana,"… pic.twitter.com/Lt1ATcNOwb