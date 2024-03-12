Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana BJP chief, takes oath as Chief Minister

Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state, hours after Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers tendered their resignations.

The surprise development in Chandigarh comes just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Khattar’s second term as chief minister was also due to end in October, when the assembly polls are due.

Saini, who is the MP from Kurukshetra, was appointed the president of the BJP’s Haryana unit only in October. He is considered to be close to Khattar.

(With PTI inputs)