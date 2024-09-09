20 cows die under suspicious circumstances in Faridabad 'gaushala', 10 more in critical condition

Faridabad: About 20 cows died under suspicious circumstances on Monday in a 'gaushala' here and 10 more are in critical condition, police said.

The cause of their deaths in 'Nandigram Gaushala' in Haryana's Uncha village remained unclear and post-mortem of the cows will be conducted, they said.

Police said a team of doctors are treating the cows that are in critical condition.