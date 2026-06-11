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Homeindiaharyana

NCW summons comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra over 'Rs 370 biryani' remark row

The NCW said a hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 22 at 4 pm.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsHaryanaNational Commission for WomenNCW

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