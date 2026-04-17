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NIT Kurukshetra student dies by suicide; fourth case in two months triggers protests

The SHO said that the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be determined. Further proceedings will depend on the findings of the investigation and statements from the family.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsHaryanaKurukshetraNIT

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