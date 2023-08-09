Nuh violence: 50 panchayats in Haryana issue letters barring entry to Muslim traders

Manoj Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate of Narnaul (Mahendergarh), told the publication that although he had not physically received the letters, he did see them on social media. He then requested that the block office sends show-cause notices to all the panchayats.

"It is against the law to issue such letters. Though we haven't received any such letter from the panchayats. I got to know about these through the media and social media," he said. "The minority community doesn't even make up 2 per cent of the population in these villages. Everyone lives in harmony, and such a notice will only disrupt that," Kumar added.

When asked why he had written the letter, Vikas, the sarpanch of Saidpur in Mahendergarh, said the Nuh clash was the most recent reason, but the village had several theft cases last July. "All unfortunate incidents started occurring only after outsiders started entering our villages. Right after the Nuh clash, we held a panchayat on August 1 and decided not to allow them inside our villages to maintain peace," he added.

He also stated that he withdrew the letter after his legal advisor told him that targeting a community based on religion was illegal. "I don't know how the letter started circulating on social media. We have withdrawn it," Vikas said.

The sarpanch also mentioned that, according to him, Saidpur was the first village to issue the letter, and others followed.