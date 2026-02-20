Menu
india haryana

Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi loses Rs 30,000 in arranged marriage scam, FIR lodged

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused and his associates based on a complaint by Bajrangi, an accused in the 2023 Nuh communal riots.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 10:16 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 10:16 IST
India News India Haryana Faridabad

