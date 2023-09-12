Nuh violence: Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar was arrested Tuesday in connection with the violence in Haryana’s Nuh district in July, a police official said.

The official said Manesar was sent to 14 days in judicial custody by a Nuh court.

The Bajrang Dal leader was arrested in Gurugram’s Manesar. A video clip that surfaced online showed plainclothesman taking Manesar, whose original name is Mohit Yadav, into custody.

The exact charges against Manesar were not immediately known.

A video clip that surfaced online before the July 31 violence had Manesar (30) saying he would participate in the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession and asking people to join the yatra.