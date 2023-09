Congress MLA Mamman Khan, an accused in the Nuh clashes, was on Friday remanded to two-day police custody by a court in Haryana.

The development comes after Khan was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police on Thursday and produced before the court today.

The grand old party's legislator faces charges of instigating communal clashes in Nuh during a procession of Hindu groups on July 31. The clashes left six people dead.

More to follow...