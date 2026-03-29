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Nurse held hostage, raped repeatedly by truck driver in Haryana's Nuh; accused arrested

The nurse alleged that the accused pressured her to convert to Islam by promising to marry her.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsCrimeHaryana

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