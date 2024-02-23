JOIN US
Police hurl tear gas shells to prevent farmers from going to Khanauri border point

The farmers have been camping at the Khanauri border of Punjab and Haryana for the past few days.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 13:46 IST

Hisar: Police on Friday lobbed tear gas shells to disperse farmers who were heading to the Khanauri border point of Punjab and Haryana.

Farmers were going to the Khanauri border from Kheri Chopta village in Hisar-Narnaund road when police fired tear gas canisters.

Farmers, gathered on call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha for a 'Delhi Chalo' march, have been camping at the Khanauri border of Punjab and Haryana for the past few days.

(Published 23 February 2024, 13:46 IST)
