Homeindiaharyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway

The Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2-km Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7-km Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 09:20 IST

Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, which will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48.

The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi.

On March 9, 2019 the then Union ministers, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone for Dwarka Expressway.

The prime minister also held a road show here.

Dwarka Expressway is India's first elevated 8-lane access control urban expressway, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, as part of the Centre's Rs 60,000 crore highway development plan in the NCR to decongest the national capital.

The Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2-km Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7-km Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari were present at the event.

