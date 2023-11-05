Principal of Haryana school arrested for Harassment of over 50 girl students

The State Commission for Women's chairperson Renu Bhatia had earlier told reporters in Panchkula, "We have received 60 written complaints against the principal from the girl students. Out of this, 50 are complaints from girls who stated physical abuse at the hands of the accused. Ten other girls, in their complaint, said they knew the principal was into such things."

The police in Jind district on Monday registered a case against the principal under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police had said earlier.