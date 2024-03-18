Rewari factory blast: 21 workers being treated at PGIMS-Rohtak for serious burns

A case was lodged against the contractor and others at Dharuhera Police Station on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, the police had said.

The contractor and others have been booked under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday, they said.