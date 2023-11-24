JOIN US
Homeindiaharyana

Road accident in Haryana leaves four dead

The accident took place on Thursday evening when the hook of the tractor trolley came off, Station House Officer of NathuSari Chopta police station, Ishwar said.
Last Updated 24 November 2023, 05:55 IST

Chandigarh: A tractor trolley carrying pilgrims from Punjab to a temple in Rajasthan overturned near a village in Haryana's Sirsa, leaving four people dead and 18 others injured, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday evening when the hook of the tractor trolley came off, Station House Officer of NathuSari Chopta police station, Ishwar said.

He said the pilgrims were headed from different villages near Patran in Punjab's Patiala district to Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident occurred.

'Four people, including two children, died in this accident. Eighteen others were injured and they were taken to a hospital. The accident occurred when the hook of the tractor trolley came off and it overturned,' the police official said.

(Published 24 November 2023, 05:55 IST)
India NewsRoad accidentHaryana

