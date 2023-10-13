Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Road crash in Haryana leaves five dead

Five people, including four migrant labourers, were killed and over 15 injured when a truck rammed into a pick-up jeep on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district early Friday, police said.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 07:30 IST

Follow Us

Five people, including four migrant labourers, were killed and over 15 injured when a truck rammed into a pick-up jeep on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district early Friday, police said.

The four migrant labourers hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

"Five people, including four migrant labourers, were killed in the incident," SHO, Police Station, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Sunil Kumar said over phone. The injured have been referred to the PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak.

The labourers from Uttar Pradesh were headed to Jhajjar for paddy harvesting.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 October 2023, 07:30 IST)
India NewsAccidentHaryana

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT