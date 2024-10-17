Rumblings in Congress continue after Haryana debacle as prominent OBC face Ajay Yadav quits party

His resignation comes as Haryana Congress has been thrown into doldrums following the defeat in the Assembly elections for the third consecutive time, amid a section blaming the domination of Hooda in the organisation and electioneering for the debacle. Yadav, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala had been raising concerns over the style of functioning of Hooda.

The 66-year-old leader’s son Chiranjeev Rao was defeated in the recent Assembly polls from Rewari, which Yadav represented five times. He was also a former Haryana Minister and was appointed OBC Congress head in 2022.

On October 8 when the results came, Yadav appeared to blame the central leadership as he said the party failed to perform well in southern parts of the state due to non-representation of Ahirwals in the leadership.

"The party should introspect for its failure in southern Haryana especially Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Faridabad where it won just 1 seat. Ahirwal has no representation in CWC, CEC , AICC General Secretaries and even in HPCC...Chairman AICC OBC is an eyewash and toothless," he said tagging Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a post on 'X'.

Hooda camp is said to have managed to prevent Yadav from getting a ticket to fight Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat earlier this year. Congress candidate Raj Babbar lost to BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh, who also belongs to Ahirwal community.