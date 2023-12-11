Sarpanch shot dead in Haryana village, accused on the run

Chandigarh: A sarpanch was allegedly shot dead by unidentified people in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Monday, police said.

Efforts to nab the absconding accused are underway, they added.

Chhichhrana village Sarpanch Rajesh alias Raju was shot dead by the assailants in Sonipat's Gohana area, Baroda SHO Ramesh Chander said over the phone.