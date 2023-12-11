JOIN US
india

Sarpanch shot dead in Haryana village, accused on the run

Last Updated 11 December 2023, 06:41 IST

Chandigarh: A sarpanch was allegedly shot dead by unidentified people in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Monday, police said.

Efforts to nab the absconding accused are underway, they added.

Chhichhrana village Sarpanch Rajesh alias Raju was shot dead by the assailants in Sonipat's Gohana area, Baroda SHO Ramesh Chander said over the phone.

The victim was declared brought dead when he was taken to a hospital, the SHO said.

Police said that the accused allegedly attacked Rajesh when he was going towards his farm and immediately fled the spot.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(Published 11 December 2023, 06:41 IST)
India NewsCrimeChandigarhHaryana

