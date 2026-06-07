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Security officer shoots wife, son dead after domestic dispute in Gurugram

Residents said they heard multiple gunshots from the house and rushed to the spot. On finding the two lying in a pool of blood, they alerted the police.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsCrimegurugrammurderHaryana

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