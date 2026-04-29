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Several Gurugram schools receive hoax bomb threat emails, police on alert

This is the third time since January that schools have received fake bomb threats
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:53 IST
India NewsgurugramNCRBomb hoax

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