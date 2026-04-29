<p>Gurugram: Several <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurugram">Gurugram </a>schools received another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-hoax">hoax bomb threat</a> emails on Wednesday morning, prompting police to launch searches on the premises.</p>.<p>At least 10 schools, including Shri Ram, Amity, and the HDFC school, received threatening emails at 8.33 am, when classes had already begun, police said.</p>.<p>The school administrations became aware of the threats around 9 am and immediately informed the police, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The schools immediately implemented emergency protocols, with many declaring a holiday and asking parents to take their children home safely, the officer said.</p>.Schools in Delhi, Punjab receive bomb threat; security checks underway.<p>A large number of anxious parents gathered outside the schools, as police and bomb squad teams reached the spots and started checks.</p>.<p>"Around 10 schools have approached the police from morning until now over bomb threats. Police teams are alert, and searches are underway on all the premises", the officer said.</p>.<p>This is the third time since January that schools have received fake bomb threats.</p>.<p>In March, at least a dozen schools in the city received bomb threat emails, which later turned out to be hoaxes.</p>.<p>Similarly, on January 28, as many as 13 schools received hoax bomb threats via email, forcing authorities to evacuate campuses and suspend classes.</p>