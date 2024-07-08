Home
Several school children injured as bus overturns in Haryana

When asked how many school children were injured in the accident, the police official said, 'we are gathering full details'.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 04:35 IST

Chandigarh: A Haryana Roadways bus overturned in Pinjore on Monday, leaving some school children injured, police said.

The exact number of children injured in the accident near a hilly area was not immediately clear.

"Some school children are among those injured in the accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus," a police official from Kalka said over the phone.

When asked how many school children were injured in the accident, the official said, "we are gathering full details".

Some of the injured children have been rushed to a hospital, police said.

Published 08 July 2024, 04:35 IST
