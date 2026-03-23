Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Sexual assault of 4-yr-old: SC rebukes Haryana police for insensitivity in handling probe

Rohatgi argued that the woman investigating officer asked the parents to withdraw the FIR, and the IO was suspended for taking a bribe in another POCSO case.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtgurugramHaryanasexual assaultHaryana Police

Follow us on :

Follow Us