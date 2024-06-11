Sikh man thrashed by 2 youths in Haryana, alleges he was called 'Khalistani'; police say probe on

Kaithal: A Sikh man has alleged that he was thrashed and called a "Khalistani" by two motorcycle-borne youths when he was heading home on his scooter, police said on Tuesday.

The matter is being investigated, they said and added that so far, there is no evidence that the "Khalistani" slur was used.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the incident, calling for immediate action against the culprits.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that the attack was "the result of hate speech against Punjabis by @KanganaTeam and many other @BJP4India backed IT cell platforms".