Six killed in Haryana as car crashes into tree

Chandigarh: Six people were killed after their car rammed into a tree in Dabwali in Haryana's Sirsa district on Monday, police said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the car's driver possibly felt asleep at the wheel," SHO (City), Dabwali, Sub-Inspector Salinder Singh said.

The car was badly damaged and this indicates that the brakes were not applied and the car hit the tree at a high speed, he told PTI over phone.