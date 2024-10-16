Stubble burning: Supreme Court warns Haryana Chief Secretary of contempt case over non-compliance

<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised the Haryana government for non-compliance in one of its earlier orders related to air pollution due to stubble burning, according to news agency <em>ANI.</em></p><p>The apex court has warned of issuing a case of contempt against Chief Secretary of Haryana in case the order is not complied with. The SC has also hit out at the Haryana government for its reluctance in prosecuting people for stubble burning and letting go of people with nominal fines.</p>.<p>Additionally, the top court has also directed the Chief Secretary of Punjab to remain present in the court next Wednesday and explain the non-compliance of order and why no action has been taken against officials.</p><p>The court on October 3 noted every winter, stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab triggers severe air pollution in Delhi- NCR and it is one of the major contributors to poor air quality in the national capital, but the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has failed to curb the incidents. </p><p><em>More to follow..</em></p>