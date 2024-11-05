Teens on way to college die in car crash on Gurugram Expressway; 2 more wounded

The other two injured, Mohit, 34, a resident of Sohna, and 38-year-old Palwal-resident Ishwar, were admitted to the civil hospital, police said.

According to police, the car crossed the Ghamroj toll on the elevated expressway at a high speed and broke through the divider, leaving a dislodged light pole in its wake, to collide with a Honda car head-on on the other side of the road.

Ishwar, who was riding a motorcycle, collided with the Honda City and was flung several feet in the air to land on the hood of another car, a Kia, coming from behind.

He suffered fractures in both his hands and legs.

Mohit, who was driving the City, also suffered injuries.

The incident caused a heavy traffic on the stretch which could be eased only after the cars were removed from the expressway by cranes.

A team from the Bhondsi Police Station is investigating the matter.

Kunal, a resident of Ghitorni, said Dhruv, Akshat, and Daksh were close friends since school days and were students of BA first year at the same college in Sohna.

"We are trying to take Dhruv's statement so that the real reason behind the accident can be revealed. An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi Police Station," a police spokesperson said.