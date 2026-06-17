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Two held in Guru Randhawa gym firing case; one accused recently returned from Russia

According to police, the duo are alleged shooters linked to gangster Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is believed to be operating from the United States.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsgymHaryanafiring

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